The next installment of our "South Carolina football underclass" series features the Dillon Wildcats, coached by Jackie Hayes.

2020 CLASS

Tyquan King is a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder who is fast, physical, and looks very good on tape. Coastal Carolina has offered and he has a lot of ability. Definitely one to watch in that 2020 class for the Wildcats.

Ja'Tiel Lester is a quarterback who profiles as an "athlete" in college. He's not the biggest at 5-foot-9, 150 pounds but is a pure football player who is intelligent, fast, and shifty.

Daizion Alford, a defensive back, is around the same size as Lester. He's a coverage corner with good ball skills. He's been a two-year starter for the standout program.



Roy Covington - a 6-foot-1, 230 pound defensive lineman who led the team in sacks last season. He excels at using his hands, can run, and is strong.



2021 CLASS

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce - A 2 year started at wide receiver who stands 6-foot, 160 pounds. He has racked up 2,000 total yards in two years and is very explosive with a 4.47 time in the 40 yard dash. Virginia Tech has offered early.

Offensive lineman Avery Hewitt has great size at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds and stepped into a starting role last season for Dillon at offensive tackle. He's strong and physical at the point of attack.

2022 CLASS

Running back Nemo Squire started as a freshman and tallied over 1,000 yards of total offense. He's 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with great vision and is a player who runs behind his pads and shows plus physicality.



