The next installment of our "South Carolina football underclass" series features the Spring Valley Vikings, coached by Robin Bacon.

2019 CLASS



Oru Nkiri - Nicknamed "OT", – from Cameroon, this potential college hybrid LB/safety played inside linebacker last season. He's a 6-foot, 190-pound athlete who will hit you, and racked up 138 tackles last season. He also plays running back and carries a 4.3 GPA.

Manny Moore - A wide receiver who's also played quarterback, the 6-foot, 160-pounder has legitimate speed. He clocked a 4.4 range forty yard dash time multiple times at The Citadel's camp last year. He qualified for state in the triple jump, high jump, and long jump in track as well. Has a 3.7 GPA.

Adrian Ross - The team's leading rusher last year at the b-back spot, Ross is a tough downhill runner who's 5-foot-10, 185-pounds. Carries a 3.3 GPA.



Skylar McCants – A 5-foot-11, 185 pounder, McCants played outside linebacker last year. He was the team's 6th-leading tackler as a junior. He's tough-nosed and could play some running back this season as well. McCants has a 3.7 GPA.

Hunter Rogers – This guy does a little of everything. Bacon says he's one of the best long snappers he's seen at this level and has college ability there. He's played some quarterback, A-back, and free safety. He's also a strong baseball shortstop. Rogers is 6-foot-1, 185 pounds with a 3.85 GPA.

Dallas Carraway - The 6-foot, 235 pounder plays both ways on the offensive line and defensive line and it's the team's best returner at that position. He has a good work ethic and is a physical kid.

Calvin Johnson –At 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, Johnson contributes at running back and cornerback and has a chance to be a good player this year for the Vikings. He has speed, as he's a track standout.



2021 CLASS

Paul Davis – Was a strong safety last year and plays a lot bigger than his 5-foot-9, 175-pound frame. He's very intelligent on the field and tough. He's part of the school's Discovery Magnet program and has a 4.6 GPA.

Iverson Moore –This rising junior is 6’2, 235 pounds and has plus athleticism with good hands. He's an athletic young man who will continue to grow and could play on both lines of scrimmage.



Nick Solomon –Another two-way lineman who's 6’2, 235 pounds, Solomon is physical and tough.



AJ Johnson – Another rising junior, this 6-foot, 235-pounder has a very good chance to be a significant contributor on the offensive and defensive lines in 2019.

2022 CLASS



Dequandre Smith – This rising sophomore is 6-foot, 180 pounds and reminds Coach Bacon of former Viking quarterback Ryan Lee, now at Coastal Carolina. He's an athletic kid with size.

Ty'Shaun Glover – Looks the part already at 6-foot-4, 230-pounds. He has a world of talent and plays basketball. If he progresses, Glover has a chance to be special.

Nick Peoples – An offensive tackle/defensive end, Peoples is big and tall right now and could end up as a 270, 275-pounder eventually.

Mondall Hutto – A linebacker, Hutto is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. He's a very athletic, tall kid who can run.LB.



