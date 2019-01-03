SC Football Underclass: Westwood has youngsters to watch
Under head coach Dustin Curtis, Westwood football has risen to be a significant factor in the 4A ranks in the state of South Carolina.
Along the way, the Redhawks program has been developing players for the college level. The biggest example is South Carolina Cameron Smith in the 2019 class, but there are others to watch at the Midlands program.
In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com profiles some of the underclassmen to watch at the school.
It would be fair to start with 2020 quarterback Ahmon Green, who is a legitimate 6-foot-3, 215 pounder.
"Big, strong, physical," Dustin Curtis told PalmettoPreps.com. "He has a high ceiling."
Green needs to continue his arc of developing his accuracy as a thrower and to become more consistent, but has significant upside. As a junior, he passed for nearly 2,300 yards on 53 percent completions, throwing 23 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. He carried the ball 94 times for 354 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Aside from Green, four other players from the Westwood roster are deserving of college attention.
- Wideout Christian Horn was a very productive player as a junior from the wide receiver position.
- Running back Deshawn Boyd should have the opportunity to play somewhere at the next level, as should offensive lineman Leon Jackson.
- Cam Atkins is 6-foot-3, 200-pounds out of the 2020 class and profiles as an athlete who can play multiple spots.
***
