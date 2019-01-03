Under head coach Dustin Curtis, Westwood football has risen to be a significant factor in the 4A ranks in the state of South Carolina.

Along the way, the Redhawks program has been developing players for the college level. The biggest example is South Carolina Cameron Smith in the 2019 class, but there are others to watch at the Midlands program.

In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com profiles some of the underclassmen to watch at the school.

It would be fair to start with 2020 quarterback Ahmon Green, who is a legitimate 6-foot-3, 215 pounder.

"Big, strong, physical," Dustin Curtis told PalmettoPreps.com. "He has a high ceiling."

Green needs to continue his arc of developing his accuracy as a thrower and to become more consistent, but has significant upside. As a junior, he passed for nearly 2,300 yards on 53 percent completions, throwing 23 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. He carried the ball 94 times for 354 yards and a pair of touchdowns.



