The next installment of our "South Carolina football underclass" series features the North Augusta Yellow Jackets, led by head coach Brian Thomas.

*****************

From the 2020 class, Charles Hammond has filled out his frame and is now 6-foot-4, 225-pounds. The rising senior carries a 3.2 core GPA and gives the Yellow Jackets an edge pass-rushing presence.

Hammond put up a strong statistical line of 72.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks last season.

