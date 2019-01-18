Ticker
SC Football Underclass - North Augusta Yellow Jackets

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher
The next installment of our "South Carolina football underclass" series features the North Augusta Yellow Jackets, led by head coach Brian Thomas.

From the 2020 class, Charles Hammond has filled out his frame and is now 6-foot-4, 225-pounds. The rising senior carries a 3.2 core GPA and gives the Yellow Jackets an edge pass-rushing presence.

Hammond put up a strong statistical line of 72.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks last season.

North Augusta's top prospect from the 2021 class is athlete Jacari Buckson, who could be a running back or profile as simply an "athlete" for college coaches.

As a sophomore, Buckson rushed for 1,175 yard on 211 carries and scored 7 touchdowns.

{{ article.author_name }}