The next installment of our "South Carolina football underclass" series features the Ridge View Blazers, coached by Perry Parks.

Under Parks, Ridge View has had significant success sending players to the next level and the next several cycles should be no different. Ridge View will be a key stop for any college recruiter rolling through the Columbia area.



Here's a look at the 2020 class:

Defensive lineman/rush end Deaundre Brown is intriguing to some Power 5 programs who are keeping a close eye on him.

Defensive end/outside linebacker Patrick Jenkins has coveted size and frame at 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, with pass rush ability.



Safety Dwight Jacobs is put together at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with plenty of room to add to his frame. He has FCS or FBS ability as well.

Offensive right tackle Tyson Brown carries a 3.7 GPA and stands 6-foot-3, 260 pounds.

Chandler Muller, the brother of Old Dominion OL Cameron Muller, also has good size at 6-foot-3, 305-pounds



Cincere Scott, a 5-foot-10, 175 pound wide receiver, is another offensive player for the Blazers with FCS or FBS type ability.



Dewayne Riley (5-foot-10, 170) and Tyson Player (6-foot, 175) round out prospects to watch in the rising senior class at defensive back.

In the 2021 and 2022 classes...

2022's Miquel Mason is a name that college coaches around the Southeast will know sooner than later. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder played wide receiver and defensive end as a freshman and could be one of the best to come out of Ridge View in a while.

Two running backs are worth watching as well from the underclass, with Dhani Dixon ('21 class, son of former USC defender Gerald Dixon) and Desmond Boatwright (2022 class) being the names to monitor.



