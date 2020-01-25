Ticker
South Carolina High School Football: Top 75 for 2020 (1-25)

Rivals.com
Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

PalmettoPreps.com is releasing our initial top 75 players for South Carolina high school football in the 2020 class.

Which players made the cut?

See below for the full listing of the first 25.

*** This list is for PalmettoPreps.com subscribers only. Not a member? Click here for 80 percent off (support our work and access all our content) or click the blue banner below! ***

Note: This list is not in ranked (1-75) order; it is in alphabetical order.

Noah Alberry, DB, Dorman

Rontarius Aldridge, DL, South Pointe

Shane Amerson, OL, Lamar

Chase Atkinson, DB, Blythewood

Antonio Barber, ATH, Rock Hill

Kyliek Baxter, DL, Lakewood

