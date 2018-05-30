PalmettoPreps.com is seeking local businesses to become sponsors for our coverage of high school athletics in the state of South Carolina.



Our website is dedicated to in-depth highlighting of the Palmetto State's student-athletes,coaches, and administrators and their accomplishments. As such, our readership base on our website and social media is comprised of those people, all potential customers for your business. Want to get your business name and message out to thousands in the state of South Carolina? Consider partnering with us.

We have numerous sponsorship opportunities, all extremely affordable options that can give you unique exposure. It's more affordable and more versatile than the other typical options - print, radio, or television. Here are some examples of the areas of our website or social media that you can sponsor with PalmettoPreps.com:

- Content items (front page stories)



- Forums

- Social media (sponsor all our tweets on Twitter)



- Video/podcasts



- Full site sponsorship (run of site/social media)

If you would like more information including mock-ups, examples, and details on pricing, then please contact us at palmettoprepsrivals@gmail.com or on Twitter - @PalmettoPrepsSC.

Learn more about our website here.

