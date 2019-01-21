The next installment of our "South Carolina football underclass" series features the Latta Vikings, led by head coach Brandon Iseman.



In the 2020 class, Latta has an outside linebacker named Chandler Matthews who's 6-foot-1, 190-pounds.

"He has athleticism and speed," Iseman says. "He runs to the ball pretty well."



Two-way lineman Zach Jones, at 6-foot-2, 230-pounds, profiles as a defensive lineman at the collegiate level. Iseman said he's a run-stopping type.



2021 linebacker Jordan McRae is 6-foot, 175 pounds and is the Vikings' prospect to watch in the rising junior class.



In 2022, Latta's Jamario Taylor will be a standout at quarterback and free safety. He's already 6-foot-1, 165-pounds and is a long, athletic young man. He played receiver this season, but his ultimate positional projection depends on how he develops going forward.





