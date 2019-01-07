The next installment of our "South Carolina football underclass" series features a 2A program who made an appearance in the SCHSL playoffs last season and has a few players to watch going forward who could play at the college level.

The Hannah-Pamplico Raiders are led by head coach Jamie Johnson.

***

- Two-way lineman Devon Mincey stands 6-foot-4, 270-pounds and plays left tackle on offense as well as defensive tackle for H-P. He's a multi-sport athlete, also excelling in baseball and basketball. Mincey could profile as an offensive guard or center at the next level.

Appalachian State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia State, and Wake Forest have all shown interest. Mincey's a bright student who's in honors classes and ranks in the top 10 of his class academically.

