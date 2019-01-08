The next installment of our "South Carolina football underclass" series features the Mauldin Mavericks, led by head coach Harris Cabannis.

Mauldin has several underclassmen of interest, led by 2020 defensive back standout Andru Phillips. See more below:

*** As for Phillips, he's a standout cover cornerback from the 2020 class. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder had 41 solo tackles, 9 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble as a junior. Appalachian State, Georgia State, Kentucky, Kent State, and Wake Forest have all already offered.

"Everyone will first say he has great feet, hips, etc.," Cabannis told PalmettoPreps.com. "A lot of people don't look at his hands, not necessarily catching, but how he's able to use his hands on the wide receiver. He finds himself in the right situation most of the time because he's able to use his hands to put him in the right position."

- Mauldin has two other college prospects to watch in the 2020 class in quarterback Joe Owens and linebacker Chase Thompson.

*** Owens stands 6-foot-3, 180-pounds and passed for 839 yards and 7 touchdowns to go along with 145 rushing yards last season.

*** Thompson is "one of the leaders of our program," Cabannis said. "He made a great transition from d-line to linbacker last year. Quickly adapted to filling the gaps up front."

*** In the 2021 class, wide receiver Jameson Tucker has good height at 6-foot-2 and produced 19 catches for 273 yards and 3 touchdowns last season as a sophomore.

*** Cabannis on 2021 slot wide receiver/running back George Ford: "Explosive, quick, agile. Always finds a way to make a play in any situation."

*** Shakeem Gallien, also out of the 2021 class, can play defensive back or wide receiver. He stands 5-foot-11, 165 pounds.

*** One to watch in terms of future development at Mauldin with high upside is 2022 athlete Randy Caldwell.

"He could be one of the better players to come through here in a while," Cabannis said. Caldwell is 6-foot-1, 170-pounds and should make a significant impact this coming season for Mauldin.

