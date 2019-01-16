The next installment of our "South Carolina football underclass" series features the Georgetown Bulldogs, led by head coach Jordan Ward.

Coach Ward has a rising senior, 2020's Jamari Geathers, who is 5-foot-9 and in the 150 pound range who's one of the team's best players.

Geathers carries a high GPA in the class room and could project as a slot wide receiver or a back for someone at the next level.

The Bulldogs have a solid group of rising juniors as well, led by 2021 quarterback Pep Jordan. The coaching staff at Georgetown is making some adjustment's to the team's offense to base it around him and his athletic ability.



Tyja Bradford is the team's most consistent defensive lineman and also plays running back. He's undersized according to Ward, but is a great young man.



Jakai Frasier, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound young defensive lineman, played a good bit during the 2018 season and will take another step forward this season as Georgetown looks to replace most of its defensive line.



Quashawn Blunt is another athlete to watch on the team who could profile as a defensive back, as is Terrell Brown, who had an interception his first night up on varsity last season.

