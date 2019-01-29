The next installment of our "South Carolina football underclass" series features the Chapin Eagles, led by head coach Justin Gentry.

Gentry has a quartet of talented lineman, all along the offensive line.

In the 2020 class, Chapin has Josh Taylor, a 6-foot-2, 290-pounder who could project as a center or as an offensive guard at the next level.

As well, future offensive tackle Garrett Huyck is another intriguing option up front. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder is a former defensive lineman who continues to fill out his frame and progress up front.

In the 2021 class, Gentry's son, Thornton Gentry, is a high upside player who is 6-foot-4, 280-pounds and still growing. You may view Thornton's film at the bottom of this feature.

The 2022 class holds another offensive tackle prospect in Chase Sweigart, who is 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds already. Sweigart transferred from Dutch Fork and actually started against the Silver Foxes for Chapin this year.

