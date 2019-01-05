The next installment of our "South Carolina football underclass" series features a Midlands program on the rise.

Blythewood head football coach Jason Seidel has a host of talent on his Bengals team, particularly in the 2021 class, and many of those players will go on to receive scholarships to play at the next level.

- We'll begin with twins Joshua and Jordan Burrell, who are on the lists of programs across the Southeast. At 6-foot-2,190-pounds, Seidel describes both as great athletes who come from an excellent family. They're at a 3.9 GPA and are, as Seidel says, "obsessed" with football.

- Blythewood's starting left tackle form last season, Ryan Frans, is 6-foot-2, 265-pounds with the best feet on the team along the offensive line. He is a strong kid with good hip flexibility and played basketball last season as well. Frans has a 4.0 GPA.



- Track standout Noble Cooper got banged up early in the summer with a fracture that carried over into the season, but is still one to watch for the future. He's a receiver who is a strong route runner and carries legitimate speed.



- Interestingly, Blythewood has another set of twins on the defensive side of the ball in Chad and Chase Ishmael. Both started at defensive back halfway through the 2018 season and have ability as potential special teams returners as well. Chase is a possibility to move to linebacker next season because of his tackling ability.



- Once Blythewood's starting quarterback went down with injury last season, King Ford stepped in as the starter. He's a 4.0 student who is 6-foot-2, 180-pounds and has natural leadership capabilities. It would not be a surprise to see him draw looks at the next level at wide receiver or safety. He has plus linear speed, according to Seidel.

- Seidel also has a trio of 2020 prospects to watch from his rising senior class as well. Defensive back Chase Atkinson is 6-foot,185-pounds and squats an impressive 455 pounds with a 240 pound power clean. He's run a sub 4.5 forty time in a college camp setting and Seidel has field calls from Power 5 programs. Atkinson also plays receiver from Blythewood and adds value as a punt and kick returner.

- Running back Brandon Edwards could be Blythewood's most versatile and best pure "football player". A tough character, Edwards played slot wideout, outside receiver, tight end, h-back, and also started at safety the last two games of the 2018 season. He's on some college coach radars as an athlete and carries a 3.9 GPA.

- Inside linebacker Bryan Cosby is a 5-foot-10, 215-pounder that Seidel describes as a strong box linebacker with good grades.

