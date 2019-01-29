Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 07:52:26 -0600') }} football Edit

South Carolina High School Football: Top 75 for 2020 (51-75)

Zg2fwgj2dzxd54q4zkeg
Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

PalmettoPreps.com is releasing our initial top 75 players for South Carolina high school football in the 2020 class.

Which players made the cut?

See below for the full listing of the next 25 (51-75)

Miss the first installment? Here are the first 25 names!

Here are the second 25 names!

*** This list is for subscribers only. Not a subscriber? See below for details...

*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE!

Note: This list is not in ranked (1-75) order; it is in alphabetical order.

Buddy Mack, DB, Byrnes

Payton Mangrum, WR, Eastside

Xavier McIver, DL, Cheraw

Christian Miller, DB, Hilton Head

Devon Mincey, OL, Hannah-Pamplico

Gaston Moore, QB, Hilton Head

Jackson Muschamp, QB, Hammond

Dustin Noller, QB, Northwestern

Ty Olenchuk, QB, Dutch Fork

Craig Pender, QB, Barnwell

Andru Phillips, DB, Mauldin

Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton

Josh Strickland, QB, Gilbert

Tahleek Steele, QB, South Pointe

Jalen Tate, DB, Greenville

Josh Taylor, OL, Chapin

Luke Taylor, LB, Summerville

Tyler Venables, ATH, Daniel

Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL, Calhoun County

Braden Walker, RB, River Bluff

Darryle Ware, LB, Fort Dorchester

Deshawn Watson, LB, Barnwell

Isaiah Williams, OL, Barnwell

Ke'Shoun Williams, DB, Batesburg-Leesville

Eli Wilson, TE, Wren

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}