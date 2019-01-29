South Carolina High School Football: Top 75 for 2020 (51-75)
PalmettoPreps.com is releasing our initial top 75 players for South Carolina high school football in the 2020 class.
Which players made the cut?
See below for the full listing of the next 25 (51-75)
Note: This list is not in ranked (1-75) order; it is in alphabetical order.
Buddy Mack, DB, Byrnes
Payton Mangrum, WR, Eastside
Xavier McIver, DL, Cheraw
Christian Miller, DB, Hilton Head
Devon Mincey, OL, Hannah-Pamplico
Gaston Moore, QB, Hilton Head
Jackson Muschamp, QB, Hammond
Dustin Noller, QB, Northwestern
Ty Olenchuk, QB, Dutch Fork
Craig Pender, QB, Barnwell
Andru Phillips, DB, Mauldin
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton
Josh Strickland, QB, Gilbert
Tahleek Steele, QB, South Pointe
Jalen Tate, DB, Greenville
Josh Taylor, OL, Chapin
Luke Taylor, LB, Summerville
Tyler Venables, ATH, Daniel
Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL, Calhoun County
Braden Walker, RB, River Bluff
Darryle Ware, LB, Fort Dorchester
Deshawn Watson, LB, Barnwell
Isaiah Williams, OL, Barnwell
Ke'Shoun Williams, DB, Batesburg-Leesville
Eli Wilson, TE, Wren