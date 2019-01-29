*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

Westwood's Cameron Smith as been named PalmettoPreps.com's football Defensive Back of the Year for the 2018 season.

The senior had was a Shrine Bowl and All-American Bowl selection as a senior and is committed to the University of South Carolina to play college football.

Smith was coached at Westwood by Dustin Curtis.

***Other PalmettoPreps.com players of the year for 2018:

QB - Tyrell Jackson

RB - Ailym Ford

WR - Gage Zirke

TE - Lucas Raber

OL - Wyatt Tunall

DL - Zacch Pickens

LB - Shamar McCollum

ATH - Walyn Napper

