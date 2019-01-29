Westwood's Cameron Smith is PalmettoPreps' DB of the Year
*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***
*** SC top 75 for 2020 ***
***
Westwood's Cameron Smith as been named PalmettoPreps.com's football Defensive Back of the Year for the 2018 season.
The senior had was a Shrine Bowl and All-American Bowl selection as a senior and is committed to the University of South Carolina to play college football.
Smith was coached at Westwood by Dustin Curtis.
***Other PalmettoPreps.com players of the year for 2018:
***
Enjoy our work at PalmettoPreps.com and want to help us in our efforts to give statewide coverage to South Carolina student-athletes, coaches, and administrators? Consider subscribing with us - you'll be supporting our work and also receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership.