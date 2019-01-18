Ridge View's Walyn Napper has been named PalmettoPreps.com's football Athlete of the Year for the 2018 season.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder excelled in all three phases of the game for the Blazers this season, leading to his being tabbed for the award.

Napper was unquestionably one of the top wide receivers in the state, pulling down 83 receptions for 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He added 25 tackles and an interception on defense as well as 225 yards on special teams as a returner.

Napper is coached by Perry Parks.



***Other PalmettoPreps.com players of the year for 2018:

QB - Tyrell Jackson

RB - Ailym Ford

LB - Shamar McCollum

TE - Lucas Raber

DL - Zacch Pickens

OL - Wyatt Tunall

