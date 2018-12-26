On the strength of a huge senior season, Wren's Tyrell Jackson has been named PalmettoPreps.com's Quarterback of the Year in the state of South Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder helped lead his team to an appearance in the SCHSL Playoff quarterfinals this season.

Jackson put up 3,275 passing yards while going 239/388 on his attempts. He threw 41 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and rushed for 450 yards and 6 touchdowns as well.

The senior carries a 3.6 GPA.

