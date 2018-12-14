Chester's Wyatt Tunall is the first recipient of PalmettoPreps.com's Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder helped lead his team to a 3A state championship earlier this month.

Tunall has carried multiple scholarship offers to continue his career at the college level, and will play beginning next season for Mack Brown at North Carolina.



