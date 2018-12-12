West Florence's Ailym Ford has been named PalmettoPreps.com's running back of the year for the 2018 football season.

The senior had a tremendous season for head coach Jody Jenerette.

Ford carried the ball 275 times for 2,460 yards, averaging an eye-popping 8.95 yards per carry. He also reached the end zone 33 times and had just one fumble.

On special teams, Ford added one kickoff return for touchdown and had four sacks on defense as well.

Enjoy our work at PalmettoPreps.com and want to help us in our efforts to give statewide coverage to South Carolina student-athletes, coaches, and administrators? Consider subscribing with us - you'll be supporting our work and also receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. It's currently 80 percent off! Promo code: PalmettoSave60

