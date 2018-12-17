Add another accolade for TL Hanna's Zacch Pickens.



The five-star prospect and future South Carolina Gamecock is PalmettoPreps.com's Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Pickens, who helped lead his Yellow Jackets squad to a berth in the 5A state championship game, has already been honored as the Gatorade Player of the Year in South Carolina. Over the weekend, the Shrine Bowl selection was named South Carolina's Mr. Football for 2018.

"Zacch is well-deserving of this award," said PalmettoPreps.com publisher Chris Clark. "He's shown himself to be an outstanding citizen off the field, and he's a tremendous talent on the field. You simply don't find 6-foot-6, 280-plus pounders with the athleticism to carry the football on a regular basis on offense. He commanded plenty of attention from blockers as a defensive lineman and made a big impact every time he lined up."

