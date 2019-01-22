Dutch Fork's Gage Zirke is PalmettoPreps' WR of the Year
Dutch Fork's Gage Zirke has been named PalmettoPreps.com's football Wide Receiver of the Year for the 2018 season.
The senior had 79 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns for a Silver Foxes team that captured another 5A state championship for the state of South Carolina.
Zirke is coached by Tom Knotts.
***Other PalmettoPreps.com players of the year for 2018:
