Dutch Fork's Gage Zirke has been named PalmettoPreps.com's football Wide Receiver of the Year for the 2018 season.

The senior had 79 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns for a Silver Foxes team that captured another 5A state championship for the state of South Carolina.



Zirke is coached by Tom Knotts.



***Other PalmettoPreps.com players of the year for 2018:

QB - Tyrell Jackson

RB - Ailym Ford

LB - Shamar McCollum

TE - Lucas Raber

DL - Zacch Pickens

OL - Wyatt Tunall

ATH - Walyn Napper



