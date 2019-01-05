Linebacker Shamar McCollum, a senior linebacker/rush end out of Dillon High, is PalmettoPreps.com's linebacker of the year for the 2018 football season.

The Wake Forest signee had a huge senior year - and a wildly productive career in general - for the successful Dillon program.

This season, McCollum tallied 98 tackles, 9 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback pressures, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

For his career, he had nearly 100 tackles for loss and 38 sacks to go along with a pair of interceptions.

Other PalmettoPreps.com players of the year for 2018:

QB - Tyrell Jackson

RB - Ailym Ford



TE - Lucas Raber



DL - Zacch Pickens

OL - Wyatt Tunall



