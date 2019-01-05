Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-05 08:09:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Dillon's Shamar McCollum is PalmettoPreps.com's LB of the Year

Knehrgzeunzalfymnpdo
Rivals.com
Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

Linebacker Shamar McCollum, a senior linebacker/rush end out of Dillon High, is PalmettoPreps.com's linebacker of the year for the 2018 football season.

The Wake Forest signee had a huge senior year - and a wildly productive career in general - for the successful Dillon program.

This season, McCollum tallied 98 tackles, 9 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback pressures, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

For his career, he had nearly 100 tackles for loss and 38 sacks to go along with a pair of interceptions.

***
Other PalmettoPreps.com players of the year for 2018:

QB - Tyrell Jackson

RB - Ailym Ford

TE - Lucas Raber

DL - Zacch Pickens

OL - Wyatt Tunall

***

Enjoy our work at PalmettoPreps.com and want to help us in our efforts to give statewide coverage to South Carolina student-athletes, coaches, and administrators? Consider subscribing with us - you'll be supporting our work and also receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. It's currently 80 percent off! Promo code: PalmettoSave60

X7bvflhzysjprdljlrhm
Cfdvo05cp8gadsrz9cep
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}