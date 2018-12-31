Southside Christian's Lucas Raber has been named PalmettoPreps.com's tight end of the year after another strong season on the gridiron.



Raber did miss several games due to a hip injury this season, but was often the best player on the field when in action. Aside from his stellar blocking, he caught 14 passes for 246 yards and 6 touchdowns, averaging nearly 18 yards per catch.

He helped lead Southside Christian to a state championship semifinal appearance against Abbeville this season.



The senior carries a 4.9 GPA and has multiple Ivy League offers. He's committed to Davidson to play his college football.



Enjoy our work at PalmettoPreps.com and want to help us in our efforts to give statewide coverage to South Carolina student-athletes, coaches, and administrators? Consider subscribing with us - you'll be supporting our work and also receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. It's currently 80 percent off! Promo code: PalmettoSave60