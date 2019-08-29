News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 09:11:30 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina high school football schedule - Week 1 (SCHSL)

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

As part of our in-depth coverage of South Carolina high school football for the 2019 season, PalmettoPreps.com presents its readers with a look at the Week One schedule for SCHSL football.

Miss any Week Zero scores? We have you covered

South Carolina High School Football Schedule - 5A

Berkeley at Ashley Ridge ( Band Senior Night )

Westside at Boiling Springs

Lugoff-Elgin at Camden

Fort Dorchester at Cane Bay

Mid-Carolina at Chapin

Fort Mill at Chester

Forestview at Clover

White Knoll at Colleton County

Nation Ford at Conway

Sumter at Crestwood

Easley at Daniel ( Rec Night )

West Florence at Darlington ( Military/First Responders Night )

Greenwood at Gaffney

Spartanburg at Greer

Keenan at Irmo

Southside at JL Mann

Clinton at Laurens

Dreher at Lexington

Carolina Forest at Lower Richland

Hillcrest at Mauldin

Byrnes at Northwestern

Woodmont at Palmetto

Richland Northeast at River Bluff

Eastside at Riverside

Hartsville at South Florence

Rock Hill at South Pointe

Dutch Fork at Spring Valley

Hilton Head Island at St James

Stall at Stratford

Emerald at TL Hanna

Greenville at Wade Hampton

Summerville at Wando

James Island at West Ashley ( Firemans Mem / MS Band )

Blythewood at Westwood

Dorman at York

South Carolina High School Football Schedule - 4A

Union County at AC Flora

Battery Creek at Beaufort

Airport at Brookland-Cayce

Wren at Camden County, GA

Travelers Rest at Carolina

White Knoll at Colleton County

Sumter at Crestwood

Easley at Daniel ( Rec Night )

West Florence at Darlington ( Military/First Responders Night )

Lancaster at Fairfield Central

Spartanburg at Greer

Midland Valley at Grovetown

Myrtle Beach at Hanahan

South Aiken at Lakeside (GA)

Lake City at Lakewood

Dreher at Lexington

Berea at Liberty

North Myrtle Beach at Loris

Carolina Forest at Lower Richland

Wilson at Manning

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Bluffton at May River

Evans (GA) at North Augusta

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Woodmont at Palmetto

Pendleton at Pickens

Belton Honea Path at Powdersville

Wayne Hills, NJ at Ridge View

Richland Northeast at River Bluff

Eastside at Riverside

Hartsville at South Florence

Rock Hill at South Pointe

Hilton Head Island at St James

Aiken at Strom Thurmond

Greenville at Wade Hampton

West-Oak at Walhalla

Blythewood at Westwood

Dorman at York

South Carolina High School Football Schedule - 3A

Union County at AC Flora

Wade Hampton (H) at Allendale-Fairfax

Waccamaw at Aynor

Bishop England at Baptist Hill

Battery Creek at Beaufor

t Crescent at Blacksburg ( Hall of Fame Night )

Woodruff at Broome

Indian Land at Buford

Lugoff-Elgin at Camden

Travelers Rest at Carolina

Mid-Carolina at Chapin

Academic Magnet at Charleston M&S

Christ Church at Chesnee

Fort Mill at Chester

Timmonsville at Edisto

Lancaster at Fairfield Central

Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert

Myrtle Beach at Hanahan

Keenan at Irmo

Southside at JL Mann

Lake City at Lakewood

Marion at Latta

Clinton at Laurens

Berea at Liberty

North Myrtle Beach at Loris

Wilson at Manning

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Bluffton at May River

Abbeville at Newberry

Calhoun County at Pelion

Georgetown at Philip Simmons

Pendleton at Pickens

Belton Honea Path at Powdersville

Dillon at Purnell Swett, NC

Estill at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Chapman at Seneca

Aiken at Strom Thurmond

Gray Collegiate at Swansea

Emerald at TL Hanna

West-Oak at Walhalla

Lake Marion at Woodland

South Carolina High School Football Schedule - 2A

Wade Hampton (H) at Allendale-Fairfax

St Johns at Andrew Jackson

Hemingway at Andrews ( Military Appreciation )

Blackville-Hilda at Barnwell

Crescent at Blacksburg ( Hall of Fame Night )

Indian Land at Buford

First Baptist at Burke

Lewisville at CA Johnson

Timberland at Charlotte Latin

Christ Church at Chesnee

McBee at Chesterfield

North Central at Columbia

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Eau Claire

Wagener-Salley at Fox Creek

Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert

Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea-Floyds

Lake View at Johnsonville

Central at Lamar

Dixie at Landrum Marion at Latta

CE Murray at Lee Central

North Charleston at Military Magnet

Abbeville at Newberry

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Calhoun County at Pelion

Georgetown at Philip Simmons

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Saluda

Oceanside at Savannah Christian

East Clarendon at Scotts Branch

Hickory Grove at Southside Christian

Ninety Six at St Josephs

Gray Collegiate at Swansea

Cross at Whale Branch

Silver Bluff at Williston-Elko

Lake Marion at Woodland

South Carolina High School Football Schedule - 1A

St Johns at Andrew Jackson

Hemingway at Andrews ( Military Appreciation )

Bishop England at Baptist Hill

Blackville-Hilda at Barnwell

Ware Shoals at Calhoun Falls

Academic Magnet at Charleston M&S

McBee at Chesterfield

Bethune-Bowman at Denmark-Olar

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Eau Claire

Timmonsville at Edisto

Wagener-Salley at Fox Creek

Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea-Floyds

Ware Shoals at Greenwood Raptors

Lake View at Johnsonville

Central at Lamar

Dixie at Landrum

CE Murray at Lee Central

McCormick at Lincoln County

North Charleston at Military Magnet

Branchville at North

Estill at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Saluda

East Clarendon at Scotts Branch

Cross at Whale Branch

Great Falls at Whitmire

Silver Bluff at Williston-Elko

