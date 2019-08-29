South Carolina high school football schedule - Week 1 (SCHSL)
As part of our in-depth coverage of South Carolina high school football for the 2019 season, PalmettoPreps.com presents its readers with a look at the Week One schedule for SCHSL football.
South Carolina High School Football Schedule - 5A
Berkeley at Ashley Ridge ( Band Senior Night )
Westside at Boiling Springs
Lugoff-Elgin at Camden
Fort Dorchester at Cane Bay
Mid-Carolina at Chapin
Fort Mill at Chester
Forestview at Clover
White Knoll at Colleton County
Nation Ford at Conway
Sumter at Crestwood
Easley at Daniel ( Rec Night )
West Florence at Darlington ( Military/First Responders Night )
Greenwood at Gaffney
Spartanburg at Greer
Keenan at Irmo
Southside at JL Mann
Clinton at Laurens
Dreher at Lexington
Carolina Forest at Lower Richland
Hillcrest at Mauldin
Byrnes at Northwestern
Woodmont at Palmetto
Richland Northeast at River Bluff
Eastside at Riverside
Hartsville at South Florence
Rock Hill at South Pointe
Dutch Fork at Spring Valley
Hilton Head Island at St James
Stall at Stratford
Emerald at TL Hanna
Greenville at Wade Hampton
Summerville at Wando
James Island at West Ashley ( Firemans Mem / MS Band )
Blythewood at Westwood
Dorman at York
South Carolina High School Football Schedule - 4A
Union County at AC Flora
Battery Creek at Beaufort
Airport at Brookland-Cayce
Wren at Camden County, GA
Travelers Rest at Carolina
White Knoll at Colleton County
Sumter at Crestwood
Easley at Daniel ( Rec Night )
West Florence at Darlington ( Military/First Responders Night )
Lancaster at Fairfield Central
Spartanburg at Greer
Midland Valley at Grovetown
Myrtle Beach at Hanahan
South Aiken at Lakeside (GA)
Lake City at Lakewood
Dreher at Lexington
Berea at Liberty
North Myrtle Beach at Loris
Carolina Forest at Lower Richland
Wilson at Manning
Cheraw at Marlboro County
Bluffton at May River
Evans (GA) at North Augusta
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Woodmont at Palmetto
Pendleton at Pickens
Belton Honea Path at Powdersville
Wayne Hills, NJ at Ridge View
Richland Northeast at River Bluff
Eastside at Riverside
Hartsville at South Florence
Rock Hill at South Pointe
Hilton Head Island at St James
Aiken at Strom Thurmond
Greenville at Wade Hampton
West-Oak at Walhalla
Blythewood at Westwood
Dorman at York
South Carolina High School Football Schedule - 3A
Union County at AC Flora
Wade Hampton (H) at Allendale-Fairfax
Waccamaw at Aynor
Bishop England at Baptist Hill
Battery Creek at Beaufor
t Crescent at Blacksburg ( Hall of Fame Night )
Woodruff at Broome
Indian Land at Buford
Lugoff-Elgin at Camden
Travelers Rest at Carolina
Mid-Carolina at Chapin
Academic Magnet at Charleston M&S
Christ Church at Chesnee
Fort Mill at Chester
Timmonsville at Edisto
Lancaster at Fairfield Central
Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert
Myrtle Beach at Hanahan
Keenan at Irmo
Southside at JL Mann
Lake City at Lakewood
Marion at Latta
Clinton at Laurens
Berea at Liberty
North Myrtle Beach at Loris
Wilson at Manning
Cheraw at Marlboro County
Bluffton at May River
Abbeville at Newberry
Calhoun County at Pelion
Georgetown at Philip Simmons
Pendleton at Pickens
Belton Honea Path at Powdersville
Dillon at Purnell Swett, NC
Estill at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Chapman at Seneca
Aiken at Strom Thurmond
Gray Collegiate at Swansea
Emerald at TL Hanna
West-Oak at Walhalla
Lake Marion at Woodland
South Carolina High School Football Schedule - 2A
Wade Hampton (H) at Allendale-Fairfax
St Johns at Andrew Jackson
Hemingway at Andrews ( Military Appreciation )
Blackville-Hilda at Barnwell
Crescent at Blacksburg ( Hall of Fame Night )
Indian Land at Buford
First Baptist at Burke
Lewisville at CA Johnson
Timberland at Charlotte Latin
Christ Church at Chesnee
McBee at Chesterfield
North Central at Columbia
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Eau Claire
Wagener-Salley at Fox Creek
Batesburg-Leesville at Gilbert
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea-Floyds
Lake View at Johnsonville
Central at Lamar
Dixie at Landrum Marion at Latta
CE Murray at Lee Central
North Charleston at Military Magnet
Abbeville at Newberry
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Calhoun County at Pelion
Georgetown at Philip Simmons
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Saluda
Oceanside at Savannah Christian
East Clarendon at Scotts Branch
Hickory Grove at Southside Christian
Ninety Six at St Josephs
Gray Collegiate at Swansea
Cross at Whale Branch
Silver Bluff at Williston-Elko
Lake Marion at Woodland
South Carolina High School Football Schedule - 1A
St Johns at Andrew Jackson
Hemingway at Andrews ( Military Appreciation )
Bishop England at Baptist Hill
Blackville-Hilda at Barnwell
Ware Shoals at Calhoun Falls
Academic Magnet at Charleston M&S
McBee at Chesterfield
Bethune-Bowman at Denmark-Olar
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Eau Claire
Timmonsville at Edisto
Wagener-Salley at Fox Creek
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea-Floyds
Ware Shoals at Greenwood Raptors
Lake View at Johnsonville
Central at Lamar
Dixie at Landrum
CE Murray at Lee Central
McCormick at Lincoln County
North Charleston at Military Magnet
Branchville at North
Estill at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Saluda
East Clarendon at Scotts Branch
Cross at Whale Branch
Great Falls at Whitmire
Silver Bluff at Williston-Elko
