PalmettoPreps.com is happy to bring South Carolina high school football fans, student-athletes, coaches, and families a comprehensive look at the 2019 season slate as well as standings in the race towards a SCHSL state championship.

***

SOUTH CAROLINA 5A VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULES AND SCORES (BY TEAM/REGION)

Region 1: Easley | Greenwood | JL Mann | Laurens | TL Hanna | Wade Hampton (G) | Westside | Woodmont

Region 2: Boiling Springs | Byrnes | Dorman | Gaffney | Hillcrest | Mauldin | Riverside | Spartanburg

Region 3: Clover | Fort Mill | Nation Ford | Northwestern | Rock Hill

Region 4: Blythewood | Irmo | Lugoff-Elgin | Spring Valley | Sumter

Region 5: Chapin | Dutch Fork | Lexington | River Bluff | White Knoll

Region 6: Carolina Forest | Conway | Socastee | South Florence | St. James | West Florence

Region 7 Berkeley | Cane Bay | Goose Creek | James Island | Stratford | Wando

Region 8: Ashley Ridge | Fort Dorchester | Stall | Summerville | West Ashley

**

SOUTH CAROLINA 4A VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULES AND SCORES (BY TEAM/REGION)

Region 1: Belton Honea-Path | Daniel | Palmetto | Pickens | Walhalla | Wren

Region 2: Berea | Blue Ridge | Eastside | Greenville | Greer | Travelers Rest

Region 3: Lancaster | Richland Northeast | Ridge View | South Pointe | Westwood | York

Region 4: AC Flora | Crestwood | Dreher | Lakewood | Lower Richland | Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Region 5: Aiken | Airport | Brookland-Cayce | Midland Valley | North Augusta | South Aiken

Region 6: Darlington | Hartsville | Marlboro County | Myrtle Beach | North Myrtle Beach | Wilson

Region 7: Beaufort | Bluffton | Colleton County | Hilton Head Island

**

SOUTH CAROLINA 3A VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULES AND SCORES (BY TEAM/REGION)

Region 1: Crescent | Liberty | Pendleton | Powdersville | Seneca | West Oak

Region 2: Broome | Carolina | Chapman | Chesnee | Southside

Region 3: Clinton | Emerald | Mid-Carolina | Newberry | Union County | Woodruff

Region 4: Camden | Chester | Fairfield Central | Indian Land| Keenan

Region 5: Edisto | Gilbert | Pelion | Strom Thurmond | Swansea

Region 6: Aynor | Cheraw | Dillon | Lake City | Loris | Marion

Region 7: Academic Magnet | Bishop England | Georgetown | Hanahan | Manning | Waccamaw

Region 8: Battery Creek | Lake Marion | May River | Ridgeland-Hardeeville | Wade Hampton (H)

**

SOUTH CAROLINA 2A VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULES AND SCORES (BY TEAM/REGION)

Region 1: Blacksburg | Christ Church | Landrum | Southside Christian | St. Joseph

Region 2: Abbeville | Batesburg-Leesville | Fox Creek | Ninety Six | Saluda | Silver Bluff

Region 3: CA Johnson | Calhoun County | Columbia | Eau Claire | Gray Collegiate

Region 4: Andrew Jackson | Buford | Central | Chesterfield | Lee Central | Lewisville | North Central

Region 5: Allendale-Fairfax | Bamberg-Ehrhardt | Barnwell | Whale Branch | Woodland

Region 6: Burke | Garrett | North Charleston | Oceanside | Phillip Simmons | Timberland

Region 7: Andrews | Carvers Bay | East Clarendon | Hannah-Pamplico | Johnsonville | Kingstree | Latta | Mullins

**

SOUTH CAROLINA 1A VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULES AND SCORES (BY TEAM/REGION)

Region 1: Calhoun Falls | Dixie | High Point | McCormick | Ware Shoals | Whitmire

Region 2: Great Falls | Lamar | McBee | Timmonsville

Region 3: Blackville-Hilda | Denmark-Olar | Estill | Hunter-Kinard-Tyler | North | Ridge Spring- Monetta | Wagener-Salley | Williston-Elko

Region 4: Baptist Hill | Charleston Math & Science | Military Magnet | St. Johns

Region 5: Bethune Bowman | Branchville | CE Murray | Cross | Scotts Branch

Region 6: Creek Bridge | Green Sea Floyds | Hemingway | Lake View

*** Schedules provided by scfootballstats.com ***

