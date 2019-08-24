News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-24 13:39:16 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina High School Football Scoreboard - SCHSL

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

PalmettoPreps.com is proud to bring its readers the latest South Carolina high school football scores.

Following is a statewide look at scores from SCHSL football action.

South Carolina High School Football 5A Scores

Berkeley(H) 56 Stall 12

Ridge View at Blythewood (postponed until Monday)

Clover(H) 48 York 21

Dorman(H) 58 Wade Hampton 7

Dutch Fork(H) 27 Mallard Creek 27 (ended in tie due to weather)

Easley(H) 31 Pickens 14

Fort Dorchester(H) 31 Glynn Academy, GA 6R

iver Bluff 43 Fort Mill(H) 3

Ashley Ridge 21 Goose Creek(H) 20

Greenwood(H) 21 South Aiken 2

Byrnes 33 Greer(H) 8 James Island(H)

32 South Florence 12

Lexington (H) 21 Irmo 6

Lugoff-Elgin(H) 12 Westwood 8

Nation Ford(H) 20 Spartanburg 6

North Myrtle Beach(H) 24 Conway 7

South Pointe at Northwestern ( 8/24/2019 7:00 )

Sumter 28 Rock Hill(H) 21

West Brunswick 28 Socastee(H) 0

St James(H) 32 Loris 28

Timberland(H) 21 Stratford 14

Travelers Rest(H) 30 Riverside 10

Cane Bay 20 West Ashley(H) 12

West Florence(H) 23 Crestwood 0

Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll

Summerville 51 Woodland(H) 26

Woodmont(H) 35 Greenville 14

South Carolina High School Football 4A Scores

AC Flora(H) 37 Beaufort 21

Blue Ridge(H) 35 Landrum 14

Screven County 44 (Ga.) Bluffton(H)

41 Ridge View at Blythewood (postponed until Monday)

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27 Calhoun County(H) 0

Cheraw(H) 28 Darlington 0

Chester(H) 52 Aiken 6

Clover(H) 48 York 21

Airport 41 Dreher(H) 7

Easley(H) 31 Pickens 14

Greenwood(H) 21 South Aiken 2

Byrnes 33 Greer(H) 8

Hilton Head Island(H) 38 Savannah 13

Colleton County 20 Lakewood(H) 19

Indian Land 18 Lancaster(H) 3

Daniel 44 Liberty(H) 0

Lower Richland(H) 41 Swansea 39

Lugoff-Elgin(H) 12 Westwood 8

Lakeside at Midland Valley

North Myrtle Beach(H) 24 Conway 7

South Pointe at Northwestern ( 8/24/2019 7:00 )

Marlboro County 40 Ridgeland-Hardeeville(H) 14

Eastside 38 Southside(H) 21

North Augusta at Thomson (Ga.)

Travelers Rest(H) 30 Riverside 10

West Florence(H) 23 Crestwood 0

Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll (game suspended)

Walhalla 42 Wildwood, FL(H) 6

Wilson(H) 43 Lake City 6

Woodmont(H) 35 Greenville 14

South Carolina High School Football 3A Scores

Whale Branch 9 Battery Creek(H) 6

St Josephs at Carolina

Broome 20 Central(H) 14

Chapman(H) 52 Union County 37

Cheraw(H) 28 Darlington 0

Chester(H) 52 Aiken 6

Crescent(H) 21 McCormick 20

Edisto(H) 40 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 26

Emerald(H) 23 Ninety Six 0

Johns Creek, GA 44 Fairfield Central(H) 6

Gilbert (H) 62 Gray Collegiate 47

Marion 28 Johnsonville(H) 8

Keenan(H) 37 Columbia 12

Indian Land 18 Lancaster(H) 3

Wade Hampton (H) 33 Lee Central(H) 14

Daniel 44 Liberty(H) 0

Lower Richland(H) 41 Swansea 39

Manning(H) 62 Scotts Branch 8

May River at Memorial Day Sav.

Mid-Carolina(H) 27 Whitmire 0

Lake Marion at Military Magnet

Camden 64 North Central(H) 21

Northwoods Academy(H) 34 Academic Magnet 0

Marlboro County 40 Ridgeland-Hardeeville(H) 14

Eastside 38 Southside(H) 21

St James(H) 32 Loris 28

Saluda 22 Strom Thurmond (H) 21

Waccamaw(H) 44 Carvers Bay 0

Wagener-Salley(H) 46 Pelion 2

Wilson(H) 43 Lake City 6

Woodruff(H) 28 Chesnee 20

South Carolina High School Football 2A Scores

Abbeville(H) 10 Lincoln County, GA 7

Batesburg-Leesville(H) 21 Ridge Spring-Monetta 0

Whale Branch 9 Battery Creek(H) 6

Blue Ridge(H) 35 Landrum 14

Blacksburg 41 Buford(H) 21

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27 Calhoun County(H) 0

St Josephs at Carolina

Broome 20 Central(H) 14

Cross(H) 16 Burke 14

Christ Church 33 Dixie(H) 8

East Clarendon(H) 28 Timmonsville 6

Emerald(H) 23 Ninety Six 0

Estill(H) 16 Allendale-Fairfax 13

Gilbert (H) 62 Gray Collegiate 47

Great Falls(H) 39 CA Johnson 38

Lake View 46 Hannah-Pamplico(H) 6

Marion 28 Johnsonville(H) 8

Keenan(H) 37 Columbia 12

CE Murray 29 Kingstree(H) 0

Latta(H) 25 Mullins 20

Wade Hampton (H) 33 Lee Central(H) 14

Eau Claire at Lewisville ( at Keenan - postponed until Monday 6 p.m.)

Andrew Jackson 37 McBee(H) 0

Camden 64 North Central(H) 21

Oceanside(H) 58 Baptist Hill 12

St Johns(H) 14 Philip Simmons 13

Saluda 22 Strom Thurmond (H) 21

Timberland(H) 21 Stratford 14

Waccamaw(H) 44 Carvers Bay 0

Barnwell 69, Williston-Elko 14

Summerville 51 Woodland(H) 26

South Carolina High School Football 1A Scores

Batesburg-Leesville(H) 21 Ridge Spring-Monetta 0

Blackville-Hilda 36 Bethune-Bowman(H) 14

Branchville(H) 23 Colleton Prep Academy 7

Calhoun Falls(H) 6 Greenwood Christian 0

Porter Gaud at Charleston M&S

Crescent(H) 21 McCormick 20

Cross(H) 16 Burke 14

Christ Church 33 Dixie(H) 8

East Clarendon(H) 28Timmonsville 6

Edisto(H) 40 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 26

Estill(H) 16 Allendale-Fairfax 13

Great Falls(H) 39 CA Johnson 38

Lake View 46 Hannah-Pamplico(H) 6

Lamar 54 Hemingway(H) 0

CE Murray 29 Kingstree(H) 0

Manning(H) 62 Scotts Branch 8

Andrew Jackson 37 McBee(H) 0

Mid-Carolina(H) 27 Whitmire 0

Lake Marion at Military Magnet

Ware Shoals 32 Oakbrook Prep(H) 12

Oceanside(H) 58 Baptist Hill 12

St Johns(H) 14 Philip Simmons 13

Wagener-Salley(H) 46 Pelion 2

Green Sea-Floyds H 51 West Columbus 9

Barnwell 69 Williston-Elko 14

***
See a missing/inaccurate score? Email us: palmettoprepsrivals(at)gmail.com or hit us on Twitter!

