South Carolina High School Football Scoreboard - SCHSL
PalmettoPreps.com is proud to bring its readers the latest South Carolina high school football scores.
Following is a statewide look at scores from SCHSL football action.
South Carolina High School Football 5A Scores
Berkeley(H) 56 Stall 12
Ridge View at Blythewood (postponed until Monday)
Clover(H) 48 York 21
Dorman(H) 58 Wade Hampton 7
Dutch Fork(H) 27 Mallard Creek 27 (ended in tie due to weather)
Easley(H) 31 Pickens 14
Fort Dorchester(H) 31 Glynn Academy, GA 6R
iver Bluff 43 Fort Mill(H) 3
Ashley Ridge 21 Goose Creek(H) 20
Greenwood(H) 21 South Aiken 2
Byrnes 33 Greer(H) 8 James Island(H)
32 South Florence 12
Lexington (H) 21 Irmo 6
Lugoff-Elgin(H) 12 Westwood 8
Nation Ford(H) 20 Spartanburg 6
North Myrtle Beach(H) 24 Conway 7
South Pointe at Northwestern ( 8/24/2019 7:00 )
Sumter 28 Rock Hill(H) 21
West Brunswick 28 Socastee(H) 0
St James(H) 32 Loris 28
Timberland(H) 21 Stratford 14
Travelers Rest(H) 30 Riverside 10
Cane Bay 20 West Ashley(H) 12
West Florence(H) 23 Crestwood 0
Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll
Summerville 51 Woodland(H) 26
Woodmont(H) 35 Greenville 14
South Carolina High School Football 4A Scores
AC Flora(H) 37 Beaufort 21
Blue Ridge(H) 35 Landrum 14
Screven County 44 (Ga.) Bluffton(H)
41 Ridge View at Blythewood (postponed until Monday)
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27 Calhoun County(H) 0
Cheraw(H) 28 Darlington 0
Chester(H) 52 Aiken 6
Airport 41 Dreher(H) 7
Hilton Head Island(H) 38 Savannah 13
Colleton County 20 Lakewood(H) 19
Indian Land 18 Lancaster(H) 3
Daniel 44 Liberty(H) 0
Lower Richland(H) 41 Swansea 39
Lugoff-Elgin(H) 12 Westwood 8
Lakeside at Midland Valley
Marlboro County 40 Ridgeland-Hardeeville(H) 14
Eastside 38 Southside(H) 21
North Augusta at Thomson (Ga.)
Brookland-Cayce at White Knoll (game suspended)
Walhalla 42 Wildwood, FL(H) 6
Wilson(H) 43 Lake City 6
South Carolina High School Football 3A Scores
Whale Branch 9 Battery Creek(H) 6
St Josephs at Carolina
Broome 20 Central(H) 14
Chapman(H) 52 Union County 37
Crescent(H) 21 McCormick 20
Edisto(H) 40 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 26
Emerald(H) 23 Ninety Six 0
Johns Creek, GA 44 Fairfield Central(H) 6
Gilbert (H) 62 Gray Collegiate 47
Marion 28 Johnsonville(H) 8
Keenan(H) 37 Columbia 12
Wade Hampton (H) 33 Lee Central(H) 14
Manning(H) 62 Scotts Branch 8
May River at Memorial Day Sav.
Mid-Carolina(H) 27 Whitmire 0
Lake Marion at Military Magnet
Camden 64 North Central(H) 21
Northwoods Academy(H) 34 Academic Magnet 0
St James(H) 32 Loris 28
Saluda 22 Strom Thurmond (H) 21
Waccamaw(H) 44 Carvers Bay 0
Wagener-Salley(H) 46 Pelion 2
Woodruff(H) 28 Chesnee 20
South Carolina High School Football 2A Scores
Abbeville(H) 10 Lincoln County, GA 7
Batesburg-Leesville(H) 21 Ridge Spring-Monetta 0
Blue Ridge(H) 35 Landrum 14
Blacksburg 41 Buford(H) 21
St Josephs at Carolina
Cross(H) 16 Burke 14
Christ Church 33 Dixie(H) 8
East Clarendon(H) 28 Timmonsville 6
Estill(H) 16 Allendale-Fairfax 13
Great Falls(H) 39 CA Johnson 38
Lake View 46 Hannah-Pamplico(H) 6
Marion 28 Johnsonville(H) 8
CE Murray 29 Kingstree(H) 0
Latta(H) 25 Mullins 20
Eau Claire at Lewisville ( at Keenan - postponed until Monday 6 p.m.)
Andrew Jackson 37 McBee(H) 0
Camden 64 North Central(H) 21
Oceanside(H) 58 Baptist Hill 12
St Johns(H) 14 Philip Simmons 13
Barnwell 69, Williston-Elko 14
South Carolina High School Football 1A Scores
Blackville-Hilda 36 Bethune-Bowman(H) 14
Branchville(H) 23 Colleton Prep Academy 7
Calhoun Falls(H) 6 Greenwood Christian 0
Porter Gaud at Charleston M&S
East Clarendon(H) 28Timmonsville 6
Edisto(H) 40 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 26
Lake View 46 Hannah-Pamplico(H) 6
Lamar 54 Hemingway(H) 0
CE Murray 29 Kingstree(H) 0
Manning(H) 62 Scotts Branch 8
Lake Marion at Military Magnet
Ware Shoals 32 Oakbrook Prep(H) 12
Oceanside(H) 58 Baptist Hill 12
Green Sea-Floyds H 51 West Columbus 9
Barnwell 69 Williston-Elko 14
***
