News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 21:02:39 -0500') }} football Edit

PalmettoPreps Rundown - Ep. 2 - SC HS football analysis, Chris Dearing

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

In the second edition of PalmettoPreps The Podcast: The Rundown, host Tyler Cupp hits on several topics related to South Carolina high school football.

This episode features a recap of the week, an update on the statewide team polls, preview of upcoming top games to watch, and an in-depth conversation with veteran high school football reporter Chris Dearing.

Like the podcast and our content on PalmettoPreps.com? Consider supporting us and get 75% off the first year of an annual subscription with promo code: SCHSFB

SCISA football team results

SCHSL football team results

Support our work at PalmettoPreps.com, get all our content, and receive 75% off your first year of a subscription
Support our work at PalmettoPreps.com, get all our content, and receive 75% off your first year of a subscription
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}