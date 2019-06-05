*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

PalmettoPreps.com is happy to bring South Carolina high school football fans, student-athletes, coaches, and families a comprehensive look at the 2019 season slate as well as standings in the race towards a SCISA state championship.

***

SCISA 1A 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES

Region 1: Carolina Academy | Christian Academy | Dillon Christian | Pee Dee Academy | The King's Academy | Thomas Sumter

Region 2: Bethesda Academy | Colleton Prep | Dorchester Academy | Thomas Heyward | Spartanburg Christian | Northside Christian

SCISA 2A 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES

Region 1: Greenwood Christian | Oakbrook Prep | Florence Christian | R.E. Lee | Trinity-Byrnes | Williamsburg

Region 2: Hilton Head Christian | Hilton Head Prep | John Paul II | Northwood Academy | Orangeburg Prep

SCISA 3A REGION 2 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES

Augusta Christian | Ben Lippen | Cardinal Newman | First Baptist | Hammond | Heathwood Hall | Laurence Manning | Porter Gaud | Pinewood Prep | Wilson Hall





***SCISA 8 MAN 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES/SCORES

Region 1: Andrew Jackson | Beaufort Academy | Cathedral Academy | Holly Hill Academy | Palmetto Christian | Patrick Henry | St. John's Christian | Faith/Ridge Christian

Region 2: Calhoun Academy | Clarendon Hall | Jefferson Davis | Laurens Academy | Richard Winn | W.W. King Academy | Wardlaw Academy | Tri-Academy

*** Schedules provided by scfootballstats.com ***