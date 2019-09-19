News More News
SC high school football deal: Subscribe and support PalmettoPreps.com

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

South Carolina high school football fans can now take advantage of a special deal that will give them access to all of PalmettoPreps.com's content.

For a limited time only, new subscribers can get 75% off the first year of an annual subscription with the promo code: SCHSFB

Click here to take advantage of a great deal for in-depth coverage of South Carolina high school football!
Premium subscribers of PalmettoPreps.com help support our work such as statewide scoreboards, individual team schedules, podcasts, and much more. Subscribers can also access all of our content such as player rankings, stories, interviews, and more!

Help support a South Carolina-owned business who covers the Palmetto State's high school football teams. Make sure you choose the annual subscription option and enter promo code "SCHSFB" to ensure you get this substantial discount. After your first year, you return to the already-low rate of just 27 cents/day to continue supporting our work and accessing all our content!

CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED.

