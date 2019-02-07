"That was great," he said of the new offers "I went to Wofford a couple weeks ago. Their coaches are all great. I had a good time up there and really liked the visit."

PalmettoPreps.com recently sat down with the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder to discuss the latest happenings in his recruiting process.

Hammond's Jackson Muschamp recently picked up his first two scholarship offers, with more on the way for the reigning SCISA AAA Offensive Player of the Year.

"Western Carolina came by that next week and offered too. It's picking up a little and I'm really excited about that."

The rising senior stepped up his game in a big way last season in helping lead the Skyhawks to a state championship. To what does he attribute the growth in his game that's helped lead to an uptick in college interest?



"I definitely think playing quarterback and having experience starting at the varsity level is important," he said. "I've grown a lot with that experience, just understanding the game better. I'm confident in my abilities and have grown a lot from last year to this year."

Muschamp, whose father is South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, said that he's not tied to any particular region or situation when looking for his best option at the next level.



"I'm really open to anything," he explained. "I've moved a lot, so I'm always open to going and looking at a new place, meeting new people. I want to go to place that feels like home and I feel comfortable. I just look for a place that fits me, wherever that is."



As a junior, Muschamp went 186 for 276 passing for 3,062 yards 34 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

