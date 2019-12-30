Muschamp caught up with PalmettoPreps.com recently to break down his options and upcoming visits.

Hammond's Jackson Muschamp helped his team to another state championship to close out his final high school campaign, and now he turns his attention to the recruiting process.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, despite having college choices to pick from at this stage, opted to hold off on signing until the February period. There are some programs he's communicating with and could see in January.



"I just didn't really see a need to sign," Muschamp told PalmettoPreps.com. "I’m talking with Northwestern,, Baylor, and Colorado State right now. It kind of depends on who offers. I’m going to try to take visits in January. I’m thinking about doing that."

During the spring, Muschamp visited an ACC suitor that had an offer extended to him. A coaching change has put things on hold.



"I went to Boston College. I liked it a lot, Boston’s just a lot different culture than what I’m used to, not in bad way. I liked Coach Addazio a lot and obviously he got fired at the end of the season and so that kind of changed things up a little bit. I’m just keeping things open and seeing what happens."

Muschamp could also choose to walk on at a high level program in the SEC. According to him, it will not be at South Carolina, where his father, Will, serves as head coach.



"I'd’ rather kind of go somewhere else and do my own thing," he explained. "If I walk on, I’m going to go to Georgia. That’s probably my top choice right now. I love Georgia, I have like six family members there right now."

Even though making his way to Athens is a real possibility, Muschamp is still considering others that could step forward with scholarship offers, such as the three programs mentioned earlier.



"If I get offered and go out and visit and love it, I’ll go there. But as of right now, that (Georgia) is my top choice."

What would the dynamic be like if Muschamp was the sideline opposite his dad?



"We’re both competitors and both want to win for sure, especially if I’m waking up at 5 a.m. and doing workouts," he laughed.

