"I played pretty much everything," Burton told PalmettoPreps.com, in recapping his high school career. "I went from tight end to slot receiver, on defense from linebacker to d-line. I just did everything our coach asked me to do to help us win."

Versatility and production are just two of the traits that Burton is hoping to take to the next level.

Playing in a three-man front, he tallied over 50 tackles and racked up double-digit sacks on the pass-rush front.

From freshman year to senior year, the Upstate product feels he made tremendous strides in his game.

"I developed a lot with the small things," said Burton. "Things you may not be able to see on film. Hand placement, just the small stuff like that."

Burton is still waiting on some programs to come through with collegiate offers, although he has kept perspective during the process and has a clear plan.

"I'm looking to go anywhere, any division, any conference just to continue school and play the game I love. It's been pretty stressful," he admitted. "Im still waiting, probably going to wait until around May. I have a few looks from North Greenville, Limestone. My coaches told me around April and May is times when like Charleston Southern and those get the players that they need and see where their numbers are and call a guy like me that's not as high profile."

How could Burton be used for a program in college?



"Probably a stand-up linebacker/end, come off the edge. Kind of like Von Miller does, just go get the quarterback," he said. "I'm not closed to just that position though, if a coach wants me to go back to offense, I will."

Burton feels that he has a lot to offer to a coaching staff that may step forward and give him a chance to show what he can do at the next level.



"I'll bring a guy that's just going to go get the ball and make plays," he explained. "I can learn quickly, pick up a defense quickly and learn all 11 spots on the defense. I would come in looking to play right away and get rolling."

