A former South Carolina high school prep standout is in the NCAA's transfer portal, PalmettoPreps.com has learned.

Anderson (South Carolina) T.L. Hanna product Jackson Williamson, who spent three years at Miami (Ohio), is listed in the portal as of Monday afternoon.

Williamson signed with the RedHawks in the 2017 class and redshirted in year one. He played in six games this past season as a redshirt sophomore.