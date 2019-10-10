News More News
South Carolina high school football film: updates on quarterbacks

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

Many South Carolina high school football quarterbacks are in the midst of strong 2019 seasons.

Here, we drop some new updated midseason film on several.

Palmetto QB John Baylor Altman

Thomas Heyward Academy QB Peyton Bennett

Clover QB Gabe Carroll

Oceanside Collegiate QB Sean Cooney

First Baptist QB Will Daniel

Gray Collegiate QB Hunter Helms

Woodland QB Keyaun Johnson

Heathwood Hall QB Alex Lewis

Wren QB Joe Owens

Barnwell QB Craig Pender

Chapin QB Roger Pedroni

Wilson QB Zayshaun Rice

Eastside QB Marshall Skoloff

Support our work at PalmettoPreps.com, get all our content, and receive 75% off your first year of a subscription
