South Carolina high school basketball teams and players honored
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has made its preseason picks for the state's top players and teams in each category, from A to AAAAA.
The SCBCA also selected a number of individual players to place in an "elite" category throughout the state, regardless of classification.
Below is a compilation of the various preseason honors.
ELITE BOYS
Tommy Bruner, Gray Collegiate
Calvin Felder, Sumter
Trae Hannibal, Hartsville
PJ Hall, Dorman
Tre Jackson, Blythewood
Dillon Jones, Keenan-Russell Jones, Westwood
Myles Tate, Dorman
Malcolm Wilson, Ridge View
ELITE GIRLS
Unique Drake, Westwood
Nyah Leveretter, Westwood
Anne Hamilton Leroy, Seneca
Taylor Lewis, Spring Valle
Loyal McQueen, Wilson
Danae McNeal, Swansea
Quadijah Moore, Emerald
Shayla Nelson, Goose Creek
Janelle Sindab, Mullins
AAAAA Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Dorman
2. Nation Ford
3. Blythewood
4. Sumter
5. Westside
6. Berkeley
7. Riverside
8. Rock Hill
9. River Bluff
10. Irmo
AAAAA Top 5 Senior Boys
Ta’Lon Cooper, Dorman
Zeb Graham, Nation Ford
Ishan White, Berkely
Tray Carson, Westside
Sean Jenkins, Spartanburg
AAAAA Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Spring Valley
2. Goose Creek
3. Dorman
4. Wade Hampton
5. Sumter
6. Fort Dorchester
7. Byrnes
8. TL Hanna
9. Woodmont
10. Clover
AAAAA Top 5 Senior Girls
Olivia Thompson, Lexington
Xan Rowland, Woodmont
Jasmine Stanley, Goose Creek
Ashley Williamson, Spring Valley
Kiara Cain, Sumter
***
AAAA Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. Wilson
3. Westwood
4. Lakewood
5. Travelers Rest
6. Greenville
7. Hartsville
8. AC Flora
9. Darlington
10. Wren
AAAA Top 5 Senior Boys
Derrick Sinkler, AC Flora
Allen Williamson, WIlson
Norman Nowell, Richland Northeast
Juwan Perdue, Lakewood
Walyn Napper, Ridge View
AAAA Girls Preseason Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. Westwood
3. Wilson
4. South Pointe
5. Myrtle Beach
6. Lower Richland
7. Wren
8. Orangeburg Wilkinson
9. Greenville
10. Darlington
AAAA Top 5 Senior Girls
McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, AC Flora
Brandi Rivers, Orangeburg Wilkinson
Asia Smith, Myrtle Beach
Maliyah Lockett, Westwood
Sierra McCullough, South Pointe
***
AAA Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
2. Southside
3. Keenan
4. Chester
5. Wade Hampton
6. Newberry
7. Manning
8. Bishop England
9. Union County
10. Edisto
AAA Boys Top 5 Seniors
RJ Campbell, Southside
Rashameel Butler, Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Jamarious Jones, Strom Thurmond
Darius Williams, Manning
Dez Tate, Chesnee
AAA Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Newberry
2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
3. Swansea
4. Seneca
5. Bishop England
6. Pendelton
7. Dillon
8. Emerald
9. Battery Creek
10. Strom Thurmond
AAA Girls Top 5 Seniors
Zacharia Epps, Newberry
Katie Brooks, Bishop England
Jonelle Brown, Strom Thurmond
Mikala McDaniel, Powdersville
Treasure Lone, West Oak
***
AA Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Carvers Bay
3. Christ Church
4. Greenville Tech
5. Lee Central
6. Silver Bluff
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Lewisville
9. North Charleston
10. Calhoun County
AA Boys Top 5 Seniors
Trey Smith, Landrum
Matthew Kormylo, Southside Christian
Shane McCravy, Oceanside Collegiate
Stephon Greene, Carvers Bay
Markell Portee, North Central
AA Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Mullins
2. Christ Church
3. Woodland
4. Landrum
5. Batesburg-Leesville
6. Burke
7. Saluda
8. Lee Central
9. Andrew Jackson
10. Barnwell
AA Girls Top 5 Seniors
Jayla Evans, Timberland
Shadea Kelly, Burke
Lindsey Hardin, Landrum
Amber Bass, Lewisville
Kali Tomlin, North Central
***
A Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Hemingway
2. Great Falls
3. High Point Academy
4. Ridge Spring Monetta
5. Hunter Kinard Tyler
6. Williston Elko
7. Bethune Bowman
8. Creek Bridge
9. Low Country Leadership
10. Timmonsville
A Boys Top 5 Seniors
Darius Taylor, Hemingway
Marlow Gilmore, Hunter Kinard Tyler
Jerry Tyler, Ridge Spring Monetta
Desmond Murray, Williston Elko
Rasheim Lyde, Timmonsville
A Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Scott’s Branch
2. Timmonsville
3. McCormick
4. High Point Academy
5. Lake View
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Estill
8. Green Sea Floyds
9. Lamar
10. Ridge Spring Monetta
A Girls Top 5 Seniors
Jalinda Johnson, Green Sea Floyds
LaQuan Coe, Lamar
Marlayna Singleton, Blackville-Hilda
T’Laysha Creswell, McCormick
