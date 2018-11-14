Ticker
South Carolina high school basketball teams and players honored

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has made its preseason picks for the state's top players and teams in each category, from A to AAAAA.

The SCBCA also selected a number of individual players to place in an "elite" category throughout the state, regardless of classification.

Below is a compilation of the various preseason honors.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

ELITE BOYS

Tommy Bruner, Gray Collegiate

Calvin Felder, Sumter

Trae Hannibal, Hartsville

PJ Hall, Dorman

Tre Jackson, Blythewood

Dillon Jones, Keenan-Russell Jones, Westwood

Myles Tate, Dorman

Malcolm Wilson, Ridge View

ELITE GIRLS

Unique Drake, Westwood

Nyah Leveretter, Westwood

Anne Hamilton Leroy, Seneca

Taylor Lewis, Spring Valle

Loyal McQueen, Wilson

Danae McNeal, Swansea

Quadijah Moore, Emerald

Shayla Nelson, Goose Creek

Janelle Sindab, Mullins

AAAAA Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Dorman

2. Nation Ford

3. Blythewood

4. Sumter

5. Westside

6. Berkeley

7. Riverside

8. Rock Hill

9. River Bluff

10. Irmo

AAAAA Top 5 Senior Boys

Ta’Lon Cooper, Dorman

Zeb Graham, Nation Ford

Ishan White, Berkely

Tray Carson, Westside

Sean Jenkins, Spartanburg

AAAAA Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Spring Valley

2. Goose Creek

3. Dorman

4. Wade Hampton

5. Sumter

6. Fort Dorchester

7. Byrnes

8. TL Hanna

9. Woodmont

10. Clover

AAAAA Top 5 Senior Girls

Olivia Thompson, Lexington

Xan Rowland, Woodmont

Jasmine Stanley, Goose Creek

Ashley Williamson, Spring Valley

Kiara Cain, Sumter

***

AAAA Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Ridge View

2. Wilson

3. Westwood

4. Lakewood

5. Travelers Rest

6. Greenville

7. Hartsville

8. AC Flora

9. Darlington

10. Wren

AAAA Top 5 Senior Boys

Derrick Sinkler, AC Flora

Allen Williamson, WIlson

Norman Nowell, Richland Northeast

Juwan Perdue, Lakewood

Walyn Napper, Ridge View

AAAA Girls Preseason Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. Westwood

3. Wilson

4. South Pointe

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Lower Richland

7. Wren

8. Orangeburg Wilkinson

9. Greenville

10. Darlington

AAAA Top 5 Senior Girls

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, AC Flora

Brandi Rivers, Orangeburg Wilkinson

Asia Smith, Myrtle Beach

Maliyah Lockett, Westwood

Sierra McCullough, South Pointe

***

AAA Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

2. Southside

3. Keenan

4. Chester

5. Wade Hampton

6. Newberry

7. Manning

8. Bishop England

9. Union County

10. Edisto

AAA Boys Top 5 Seniors

RJ Campbell, Southside

Rashameel Butler, Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Jamarious Jones, Strom Thurmond

Darius Williams, Manning

Dez Tate, Chesnee

AAA Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Newberry

2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

3. Swansea

4. Seneca

5. Bishop England

6. Pendelton

7. Dillon

8. Emerald

9. Battery Creek

10. Strom Thurmond

AAA Girls Top 5 Seniors

Zacharia Epps, Newberry

Katie Brooks, Bishop England

Jonelle Brown, Strom Thurmond

Mikala McDaniel, Powdersville

Treasure Lone, West Oak

***

AA Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Carvers Bay

3. Christ Church

4. Greenville Tech

5. Lee Central

6. Silver Bluff

7. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Lewisville

9. North Charleston

10. Calhoun County

AA Boys Top 5 Seniors

Trey Smith, Landrum

Matthew Kormylo, Southside Christian

Shane McCravy, Oceanside Collegiate

Stephon Greene, Carvers Bay

Markell Portee, North Central

AA Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Mullins

2. Christ Church

3. Woodland

4. Landrum

5. Batesburg-Leesville

6. Burke

7. Saluda

8. Lee Central

9. Andrew Jackson

10. Barnwell

AA Girls Top 5 Seniors

Jayla Evans, Timberland

Shadea Kelly, Burke

Lindsey Hardin, Landrum

Amber Bass, Lewisville

Kali Tomlin, North Central

***

A Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Hemingway

2. Great Falls

3. High Point Academy

4. Ridge Spring Monetta

5. Hunter Kinard Tyler

6. Williston Elko

7. Bethune Bowman

8. Creek Bridge

9. Low Country Leadership

10. Timmonsville

A Boys Top 5 Seniors

Darius Taylor, Hemingway

Marlow Gilmore, Hunter Kinard Tyler

Jerry Tyler, Ridge Spring Monetta

Desmond Murray, Williston Elko

Rasheim Lyde, Timmonsville

A Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Scott’s Branch

2. Timmonsville

3. McCormick

4. High Point Academy

5. Lake View

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Estill

8. Green Sea Floyds

9. Lamar

10. Ridge Spring Monetta

A Girls Top 5 Seniors

Jalinda Johnson, Green Sea Floyds

LaQuan Coe, Lamar

Marlayna Singleton, Blackville-Hilda

T’Laysha Creswell, McCormick

