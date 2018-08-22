Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 12:35:28 -0500') }} football Edit

PalmettoPreps top 25: Offensive linemen

Erea2wgiar8ktipc2zgz
Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

Which Palmetto State offensive linemen made our inaugural "Top 25" list here at PalmettoPreps.com?

Subscribers to PalmettoPreps.com can get the full list here. The group features a few intriguing high school players/college prospects from the 2020 class, including Barnwell's Briggs Kearse (pictured above).

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}