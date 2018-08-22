SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

Which Palmetto State offensive linemen made our inaugural "Top 25" list here at PalmettoPreps.com?

Subscribers to PalmettoPreps.com can get the full list here. The group features a few intriguing high school players/college prospects from the 2020 class, including Barnwell's Briggs Kearse (pictured above).