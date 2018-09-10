PalmettoPreps Top 25: Running backs
SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!
Which Palmetto State running backs made our inaugural "Top 25" list here at PalmettoPreps.com?
Subscribers to PalmettoPreps.com can get the full list here.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news