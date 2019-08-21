News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 13:55:53 -0500') }} football Edit

SCISA Week Zero Schedule

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

As part of our in-depth coverage of South Carolina high school football for the 2019 season, PalmettoPreps.com presents its readers with a look at the Week Zero schedule for SCISA football.

L1tgblrxsvc9tsr6brhe

Augusta Prep at Augusta Christian

Colleton Prep at Branchville

Greenwood Christian at Calhoun Falls

John Paul II at Cardinal Newman

Southern Columbia (PA) at Hammond (Sunday)

The Kings Academy at Dorchester Academy

RE Lee at Heathwood Hall

First Baptist at North Florida Christian (FLA)

Hilton Head Prep at Northside Christian

Academic Magnet at Northwood Academy

Ware Shoals at Oakbrook Prep

Florence Christian at Porter-Gaud

Hilton Head Christian at Thomas Heyward

COMPLETE SCISA TEAM SCHEDULE PAGES

*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

Knkxuwts113n8ykrlzia
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}