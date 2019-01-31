*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released its updated statewide hoops rankings.

Take a look below.

AAAAA Boys Top 10

1. Dorman

2. Berkeley

3. Lexington

4. Nation Ford

5. River Bluff

6. Fort Mill

7. Blythewood

8. Riverside

9. West Florence

10. Wade Hampton

AAAAA Girls Top 10

1. Goose Creek

2. Woodmont

3. Spring Valley

4. Dorman



5. Sumter

6. Fort Dorchester

7. Lexington

8. Nation Ford

9. West Ashley

10. Clover

AAAA Boys Top 10



1. Ridge View

2. Westwood

3. Orangeburg Wilkinson

4. Greenville

5. Darlington

6. North Augusta

7. Travelers Rest

8. Wren

9. AC Flora

10. Wilson

AAAA Girls Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. Westwood

4. Wilson

5. Lower Richland

6. Myrtle Beach

7. Blue Ridge

8. Airport



9. Greenville

10. Darlington

AAA Boys Top 10



1. Keenan

2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville

3. Manning

4. Edisto

5. Wade Hampton

6. Newberry

7. Georgetown

8. Southside

9. Pendleton

10. Loris

AAA Girls Top 10

1. Bishop England

2. Swansea

3. Emerald

4. Dillion

5. Seneca

6. Marion

7. Manning

8. Keenan

9. May River

10. Southside



AA Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Lee Central

4. Carvers Bay

5. Christ Church

6. Mullins

7. Silver Bluff

8. Saluda

9. Woodland

10. North Charleston



AA Girls Top 10

1. Christ Church

2. East Clarendon

3. Buford

4. Mullins

5. Saluda

6. Barnwell

7. Gray Collegiate

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Landrum

10. Lee Central



A Boys Top 10

1. Great Falls

2. High Point Academy

3. Hemingway

4. Charleston Math and Science

5. Lowcountry Leadership

6. Timmonsville

7. Denmark Olar

8. HKT

9. St. Johns

10. Bethune Bowman

A Girls Top 10

1. Scott’s Branch

2. High Point Academy

3. McCormick

4. Timmonsville

5. Estill

6. Military Magnet

7. North

8. Blackville-Hilda

9. Lake View

10. Wagener-Sally

*** SC FOOTBALL TOP 75 FOR 2020 ***

Part I | Part II | Part III

***



Enjoy our work at PalmettoPreps.com and want to help us in our efforts to give statewide coverage to South Carolina student-athletes, coaches, and administrators? Consider subscribing with us - you'll be supporting our work and also receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. It's currently 80 percent off! Promo code: PalmettoSave80