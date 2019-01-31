SCBCA releases latest hoops polls
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released its updated statewide hoops rankings.
Take a look below.
AAAAA Boys Top 10
1. Dorman
2. Berkeley
3. Lexington
4. Nation Ford
5. River Bluff
6. Fort Mill
7. Blythewood
8. Riverside
9. West Florence
10. Wade Hampton
AAAAA Girls Top 10
1. Goose Creek
2. Woodmont
3. Spring Valley
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. Fort Dorchester
7. Lexington
8. Nation Ford
9. West Ashley
10. Clover
AAAA Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
2. Westwood
3. Orangeburg Wilkinson
4. Greenville
5. Darlington
6. North Augusta
7. Travelers Rest
8. Wren
9. AC Flora
10. Wilson
AAAA Girls Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Westwood
4. Wilson
5. Lower Richland
6. Myrtle Beach
7. Blue Ridge
8. Airport
9. Greenville
10. Darlington
AAA Boys Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville
3. Manning
4. Edisto
5. Wade Hampton
6. Newberry
7. Georgetown
8. Southside
9. Pendleton
10. Loris
AAA Girls Top 10
1. Bishop England
2. Swansea
3. Emerald
4. Dillion
5. Seneca
6. Marion
7. Manning
8. Keenan
9. May River
10. Southside
AA Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Lee Central
4. Carvers Bay
5. Christ Church
6. Mullins
7. Silver Bluff
8. Saluda
9. Woodland
10. North Charleston
AA Girls Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. East Clarendon
3. Buford
4. Mullins
5. Saluda
6. Barnwell
7. Gray Collegiate
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Landrum
10. Lee Central
A Boys Top 10
1. Great Falls
2. High Point Academy
3. Hemingway
4. Charleston Math and Science
5. Lowcountry Leadership
6. Timmonsville
7. Denmark Olar
8. HKT
9. St. Johns
10. Bethune Bowman
A Girls Top 10
1. Scott’s Branch
2. High Point Academy
3. McCormick
4. Timmonsville
5. Estill
6. Military Magnet
7. North
8. Blackville-Hilda
9. Lake View
10. Wagener-Sally
