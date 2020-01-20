In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on high school football prospects across the Palmetto State in this January update.

- Gray Collegiate QB Hunter Helms completed an official visit to Clemson over the weekend and will decide between a preferred walk-on offer with the Tigers or a scholarship with USF, whose head coach is former Tigers assistant Jeff Scott.

- Three in-state quarterbacks from the 2020 class recently made their college commitments. Saluda's Noah Bell pledged to Wingate, and Barnwell's Craig Pender committed to Erskine. Dorman's Hayden Lee committed to North Greenville.



- Chapin 2022 OL Chase Sweigart visited NC State over the weekend. He projects as one of the top prospects in that class in the Palmetto State.

- Wade Hampton senior edge rusher Mikwan Burton plans to announce a college choice on February 5.

- Sumter kicker Dyson Roberts made his verbal commitment to SC State over the weekend.

- Ridge View senior DB Tyson Player visited UNLV this weekend.

- Hilton Head DB Christian Miller made an official visit to Charleston Southern that wrapped on Sunday.

- Cane Bay senior DB Jurrien Mitchell made an official visit to Wingate over the weekend.



- Newberry High DB Tailyn Caldwell also committed to Wingate this weekend.

- Greer's Jakyre Kerns, a senior DL, pledged to Charleston Southern to play at the next level.

- First Baptist OL Josh Blackstock was offered by Sewanee. He recently visited Carson-Newman.

- Another First Baptist product, WR Sincere Brown, visited USF over the weekend.

- Dorman's Chance Black picked up an offer from Coastal Carolina.

- West Florence's Noah McBride made an official visit to Limestone, as did Allendale-Fairfax LB Javarius Youmans.



- Saluda's Dallan Wright was offered by Western Carolina and Gardner-Webb.

- Gaffney WR DeMari Littlejohn took an official visit to North Greenville.

- Chapin 2021 OL Thornton Gentry picked up another offer, this one from Coastal Carolina.



- Dutch Fork senior kicker Graham Newboult made an official visit this weekend to North Greenville.

