Graniteville (South Carolina) Midland Valley's Kolby Tucker may be one of the best defensive players in the state who continues to fly under the radar.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder had a strong sophomore season, tallying 88 tackles for the Mustang defense. He's looking to take another step forward in the offseason.



"I really think I’m improving on getting bigger, stronger, faster," Tucker told PalmettoPreps.com. "I’m not the biggest kid out there, but I’m putting on more muscle. On the field, I feel like freshman to sophomore year that my reads have gotten a lot better. I’m still working on that and pass coverage."

Tucker could projects as a strong safety or outside linebacker at the next level, with PalmettoPreps.com pegging him as a linebacker for now at the collegiate level.

The rising junior plans on attending a few camps this summer in order to continue to improve and to get his skill set in front of college coaches..



"I'm going to a Carolina camp, Charlotte, App State, and I think that’s all I’ve thought about right now," he said.

While Tucker's interest from college football is still in the initial stages, it's sure to pick up in the coming months. One key component will weigh most heavily when he begins to assess his options.



Said Tucker: "I definitely want to be able to get a good education."

