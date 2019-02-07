*** High school athletics news delivered to your inbox - join our mailing list! ***

PalmettoPreps.com is releasing our initial top 75 players for South Carolina high school football in the 2020 class.

Which players made the cut?

*** This list is for subscribers only. Not a subscriber? For a limited time, get 80 percent off an annual or monthly membership to PalmettoPreps.com, supporting our work and giving yourself access to all our great content at the same time!

Get started below!

*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE, SAVE, and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE, SAVE, and SUPPORT!

Note: This list is not in ranked (1-75) order; it is in alphabetical order.