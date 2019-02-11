Introducing 2022 RB CJ Stokes
*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***
ALSO SEE: The top 75 South Carolina high school football players in the 2020 class!
Hammond, which captured another SCISA state championship last season under head coach Erik Kimrey, has several notable prospects already on the radar in Jordan Burch, Saul Diaz, Alex Huntley, and Jackson Muschamp.
The Skyhawks have another to watch, this one out of the 2022 class, in running back C.J Stokes.
Still just 14 years old, Stokes is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with the growth potential to easily get to 190 or more in time.
Also a track standout, Stokes posted a 11.43 time in the 100 meter dash last season and runs the 200 meters to help with his endurance. He also ran the 60 meters indoors for the first time last year and posted a time of 7.12 seconds.
Stay tuned to PalmettoPreps.com in the future as we continue to track Stokes' development.
Enjoy our work at PalmettoPreps.com and want to help us in our efforts to give statewide coverage to South Carolina student-athletes, coaches, and administrators? Consider subscribing with us - you'll be supporting our work and also receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. It's currently 80 percent off! Promo code: PalmettoSave80
*** Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter! ***