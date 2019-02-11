Hammond, which captured another SCISA state championship last season under head coach Erik Kimrey, has several notable prospects already on the radar in Jordan Burch, Saul Diaz, Alex Huntley, and Jackson Muschamp.

The Skyhawks have another to watch, this one out of the 2022 class, in running back C.J Stokes.

Still just 14 years old, Stokes is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with the growth potential to easily get to 190 or more in time.

Also a track standout, Stokes posted a 11.43 time in the 100 meter dash last season and runs the 200 meters to help with his endurance. He also ran the 60 meters indoors for the first time last year and posted a time of 7.12 seconds.



Stay tuned to PalmettoPreps.com in the future as we continue to track Stokes' development.

