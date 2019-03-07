One of the state's best quarterbacks does not operate within a spread offense, but nonetheless has potential to play at the next level.

Rising junior quarterback Alex Lewis, a 5-foot-11, 170-pounder, was adept at managing the Heathwood Hall Highlanders' style during the 2018 season.

"One of my strong suits is the triple option," Lewis told PalmettoPreps.com. "That’s what I've been coached to do and that's my strong suit, running and reading the ball."

Lewis tallied over 1,200 total yards last season as a runner and passer, and believes that despite not passing a lot at the high school level that he has potential to continue to improve in that regard as well.

"I’m accurate, and that's something I just need to work on," he explained. "I’m more of a runner and an option quarterback."

In terms of college interest, one option program in Army has already checked in on Lewis and the relationship there appears to be burgeoning.

Said Lewis: "My goal is to play at the highest level possible and I feel like I can do that an a triple option school."

Lewis plans on attending at least a couple camps this summer in order to get out in front of some college coaches.

"I'm definitely going to App (State) and definitely going to Army," he said. "I'm trying to see if I can go to Navy. I did go see an App game this year and went through their recruiting process. They’re saying they may come back in the spring and take a look at me and to come to their camp."

When Lewis does start honing in on some college programs, he is taking a strong look at the academic component, as he's already picked a path for the future.



"I want to pursue exercise science," he said. "After I’m done playing, which is hopefully a long time, I want to be a strength and conditioning coach."



For now, Lewis is focused on helping lead his Heathwood Hall team to greater heights during the 2019 season.

"I want to build our football program and make it deeper in the playoffs this year."

