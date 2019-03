PalmettoPreps.com previously released our initial top 75 prospects in the 2020 class for the state of South Carolina, listed in alphabetical order.

In this feature, we break down the ten prospects we feel are the best overall in the state, ranked in order from 10 all the way to the top spot.

To arrive at our rankings, we considered every evaluation tool at our disposal: game film, in-person evaluations from camps and games, and talking to high school coaches, including coaches who have been on the opposing sideline.



Who made the list? PalmettoPreps.com subscribers can find out below, and get our scouting reports on each.