Longtime Marlboro County head coach Dean Boyd will take the York Comprehensive head football coaching position, PalmettoPreps.com has confirmed.

Boyd's hire was approved on Tuesday night by the school board of York District 1.

Dr. Boyd played his high school football at York from 1979-1983. He has served as Marlboro County's athletics director and head football coach since 1997. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Williston-Elko for three seasons. Boyd began his coaching career at Hartsville as an assistant.

Below is the district's press release on Boyd's hire:

"We are extremely excited to welcome Dean Boyd back to York where his football career began,” said York Comprehensive High School Athletic Director Joey Moore. “As a member of the senior class who voted to adopt the cougar mascot, Dr. Boyd is passionate about instilling a sense of team pride. Under Dr. Boyd’s leadership, we are confident that our players will succeed on and off the field as they proudly represent our community.”

Boyd’s career is filled with local, state, and national honors. He received the Winthrop University Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2002, placed third in the 2001 Sporting News’ National Coach of the Year, and was runner-up in the USA Today/CBS Early Show Most Caring Coach award in 2000. He has been named Region Coach of the Year ten times. He was the head football coach of the North/South All-Star game in 2015 and will be head coach in the 2019 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Coach Boyd also serves in multiple state professional organizations including the South Carolina Athletic Administrators’ Association and the South Carolina Strength Coaches’ Association. He is a member of the National Football Coaches’ Association, National Strength Coaches’ Association, and the South Carolina High School Coaches’ Association.

Dr. Boyd received his Doctor of Education degree from Nova Southeastern University in the area of Child and Youth Studies. He also has a Master of Arts in Sport Science from the United States Sports Academy and a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Winthrop University.

Dr. Boyd is married to Leigh Sherer Boyd, also formerly of York. The couple has two daughters, Katie and Susan.

