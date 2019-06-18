Wren's Tyler Cherry is one of the best overall players regardless of position in South Carolina high school football.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder picked up his first offer from Jacksonville in May, but other programs are showing heightened interest during camp season, Cherry has turned in more than once strong performance already.



"I've already been to a couple camps, the EPT (Elite Position Training) Showcase, the Kennesaw State mega camp,and the Mercer camp," Cherry told PalmettoPreps.com.

The senior pass-catcher was at Virginia on Monday, then travels to South Carolina for camp on Wednesday and Appalachian State on Sunday.

Which other programs are showing the most interest to date?



"Right now, Virginia’s been talking to me a lot," Cherry said. "Georgia Southern,and , I talked to App State. That’s the first time we’ve talked in a while since they changed their coaching staff. Army, Elon. Those are probably the main ones."

The Upstate product has already set his mind on a few goals for the coming months.



"This summer, I’m really just trying to work on my footwork and trying to get my speed up," explained Cherry. For this season, my personal goal would be to get 1,000 yards for the second time. For the team goal, it would be the state championship. We want to go for that ring."