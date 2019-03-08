White Knoll head football coach Dean Howell has multiple players to watch who have a chance to play at the next level.

In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com takes a closer look at the players.

***

Quarterback Aveon Smith leads the pack, with the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder comprising a dual-threat talent at the quarterback position. Smith turned in an efficient junior season and is also a quality student and leader. Watch for Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina here.

Offensive lineman Nick Taiste is a 6-foot-2, 305-pounder who's also drawing interest from Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina and could play at the Group of 5 level in college.

Another few 2020 prospects to keep an eye on:

- Jajuan Johnson plays all over at defensive back and wide receiver, as well as as a returner, and has excellent speed and size at 6-foot, 210 pounds.

- Wide receiver Stephen Wilburn has been checked on by multiple Ivy League programs; he's an excellent student.

- Nose guard Shelton Bibbs is a 325-pound nose guard who moves quite well.

As for young players, the 2021 class has...

-Darius Derrick-Jones, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound receiver/defensive back who can motor.

- Ty Shealy and Carlos Richardson are a pair of young defensive linemen who will continue to get bigger and stronger.

- 2022 LB/RB Jaquez Frederick is someone the White Knoll staff is very high on and has big potential for the future.

