Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 08:03:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Two to watch at Fox Creek

Eonmpncx6g5ma8qwft9g
Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher
E5rcrslchtofzfe9vhsk

*** High school athletics news delivered to your email inbox - join our mailing list! ***

First-year head coach Lafayette Stewart has two prospects to keep an eye on Fox Creek High in North Augusta.

Out of the 2020 class, two-way lineman CJ Tillman has played defensive line and linebacker for Fox Creek, but could project as an interior defensive lineman or offensive lineman at the next level.Tillman carries a 4.2 overall GPA, so he's a quality student.

Another rising senior, athlete Jatonius Butler, has a 3.4 GPA. He has played multiple positions for his team in the past including wide receiver, defensive back, and quarterback. He could play on either side of the ball in college.

Check out film highlights of both below.


*** Totally new to PalmettoPreps.com? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

*** Former subscriber or registered free user with us or anywhere else on the Rivals network? CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE and SUPPORT!

Knkxuwts113n8ykrlzia
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}