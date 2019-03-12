First-year head coach Lafayette Stewart has two prospects to keep an eye on Fox Creek High in North Augusta.

Out of the 2020 class, two-way lineman CJ Tillman has played defensive line and linebacker for Fox Creek, but could project as an interior defensive lineman or offensive lineman at the next level.Tillman carries a 4.2 overall GPA, so he's a quality student.

Another rising senior, athlete Jatonius Butler, has a 3.4 GPA. He has played multiple positions for his team in the past including wide receiver, defensive back, and quarterback. He could play on either side of the ball in college.

Check out film highlights of both below.





