



PALMETTOPREPS: What were you some things you wanted to accomplish this offseason on offense, defense, special teams, questions you wanted to get answered?



JOHNSON: Definitely we're still trying to find a kicker. We think we have somebody, Lane Calcutt, our big tight end. We think he can do it; he's good punting and kicking off. We're just trying to get him to be consistent from field goal.

On offense, we're pretty large up front and we know we can run the football. Our goal this summer was to get more consistent throwing the ball and I think we did accomplish that. Just trying to find pieces to step up.

Defensively, trying to find some depth at linebacker. We had a couple guys had a great summer and we think they can contribute.



PALMETTOPREPS: When you look at your region this year, what's the outlook there? Can you speak to the challenges you will have navigating the schedule and the challenges other teams will have navigating your team?



JOHNSON: It's definitely kind of the SEC of 2A football, I think. You've got an eight-team region with the likes of Carvers Bay, Mullins who's always talented, a very good Andrews team. You can't take any weeks off. One or two kids getting hurt can make the difference in your season, looking at it down the stretch. Hopefully we can keep from getting banged up too bad. We finished third last year and we're really aiming at one of those top two spots, that's what our goal has been. Hopefully we can do that and try to vie for a region title. Who knows, it could go either way.



PALMETTOPREPS: In terms of guys you're really counting on individually, who are those going to be? The leaders of this team?



JOHNSON: Jaheim Wilson, of course, has transitioned from running back to quarterback. Just a monster to bring down. He's 200 pounds, by far the strongest kid in the program. He squats 600 pounds and benches 335. We're transitioning to kind of a Hartsville, Abbeville type offense, a shotgun double-wing approach. We really feel like he could lead us there.

Up front, we have Devon Mincey who's a big college prospect. He's playing guard for us. He's 285 and very athletic, can run. Then we have Jalen Jenkins, who's been offered by Newberry, at safety. He's a 6-foot-4, rangy safety. We feel like we have some good pieces, we just need some depth around him.

Kenyan Leggett at running back is about as explosive as I've coached and I've coached some good ones. He's 185 pounds and can run.



